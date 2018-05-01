Chesterville selectman charged with misdemeanor

CHESTERVILLE - A member of the Board of Selectmen was arrested Thursday on a failure to appear warrant, out of Franklin Unified Court, referencing a misdemeanor charge relating to an alleged bad check case.

Tiffany Estabrook, 40, of Chesterville, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant on Thursday, April 26, by Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Keith Madore. According to the Franklin County Detention Center, the warrant relates to a negotiating a worthless instrument charge, a misdemeanor, that was brought against Estabrook back in January.

According to a complaint filed in the Franklin Unified Court, Estabrook was charged via a summons by the Farmington Police Department in relation to a $260 check issued to C.N. Brown that did not allegedly clear. According to FPD office manager Bonnie Pomeroy, the company contacted police after attempts by C.N. Brown to contract Estabrook about the check were reportedly unsuccessful. Officer Ryan Rosie located Estabrook and issued the summons, Pomeroy said. The complaint indicated that an arraignment proceeding was scheduled for April 24.

Estabrook reportedly did not attend the April 24 proceeding and a warrant for her arrest was subsequently issued. According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Estabrook told Deputy Madore that she had paid the $260 bill to C.N. Brown and had therefore thought that she no longer needed to appear in court on April 24.

"I think it was a miscommunication," Nichols said Tuesday. "I think she assumed when she paid the bill she wouldn't have to appear in court." However, Nichols said, the summons and its associated court date had already been issued.

Estabrook was arrested on April 26 and released that same day on $260 cash bail.

Estabrook serves on the Board of Selectmen in Chesterville, having been initially elected in 2016. She is also on the nine-member Franklin County Budget Committee, as one of three selectmen from Commission District 2.