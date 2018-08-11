Franklin Countys First News

Chesterville turns out for Family Fun Day

August 11, 2018

Residents outside the town office Saturday morning.

CHESTERVILLE - Local area residents turned out for the second iteration of Chesterville Family Fun Day Saturday, as a combination barbecue, parade and local festival was held near the town office.

It is the second Family Fun Day in as many years, reviving the concept of a traditional summertime gathering after a multiple-year hiatus. Fourth of July festivities were held in Chesterville into the 90s, but interests in planning the events waned. Now, thanks to a new group of organizers, Chesterville is once more gathering with good food, live music and events for children and adults.

After a morning race and a parade, residents gathered for a flag raising outside the town office. The day's events included inflatable rides for kids, a dunk tank, a petting corral and wagon rides by Kendrick Charles and his horses along the Dutch Gap Road. For adults, there were competitions such as the skillet and hammer tosses and a horseshoe tournament, as well as a blueberry-themed cooking competition.

Selectman Ed Hastings in the dunk tank.

Residents listen to the L & D Country Band.

The event included bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses.

Wagon rides past the town office courtesy of Kendrick Charles along the Dutch Gap Road.

Petting zoo

