Chesterville turns out for Family Fun Day

CHESTERVILLE - Local area residents turned out for the second iteration of Chesterville Family Fun Day Saturday, as a combination barbecue, parade and local festival was held near the town office.

It is the second Family Fun Day in as many years, reviving the concept of a traditional summertime gathering after a multiple-year hiatus. Fourth of July festivities were held in Chesterville into the 90s, but interests in planning the events waned. Now, thanks to a new group of organizers, Chesterville is once more gathering with good food, live music and events for children and adults.

After a morning race and a parade, residents gathered for a flag raising outside the town office. The day's events included inflatable rides for kids, a dunk tank, a petting corral and wagon rides by Kendrick Charles and his horses along the Dutch Gap Road. For adults, there were competitions such as the skillet and hammer tosses and a horseshoe tournament, as well as a blueberry-themed cooking competition.