Chief Wilcox adds story time to duties

WILTON - More than 30 children sat patiently for story time at the Wilton Free Public Library on Friday, listening intently to one of their favorite local rock stars.

The "Libraries Rock" theme for this year's summer program brings prominent figures of Wilton to the rocking chair of story time for a read aloud with children from the community. Friday brought an especially large crowd of happy listeners, with Chief of Police Heidi Wilcox reading "Tommy Can't Stop."

"The Chief has always been super willing to do this. She's great," Children's program coordinator Cassie Savage said.

Wilcox has been a consistent supporter of the library, helping when needed and leading story time at least once a summer. Last year the Chief even brought her cruiser for story listeners to explore following the reading.

"She lets them ask questions and gives answers about her job, I think it's really good for the kids," Savage said.

The program will continue story hour with "famous" locals, welcoming hosts such as Senator Tom Saviello and Selectboard Chair Tiffany Maiuri. For a full schedule of children's program events see the calendar below or go to www.wilton-free.lib.me.us/