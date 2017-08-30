Children’s book drive seeks to aid Kosmach, Ukraine

Janine Winn is a Temple resident completing a two-year project with the Peace Corps in Kosmach, Ukraine. She has lived there for five months now.

KOSMACH, UKRAINE - Imagine being a youngster learning a second language in school, from kindergarten through high school graduation and never having something fun to read.

That’s the situation for the children in the nine schools in the amalgamated village of Kosmach, Ukraine. This is where I am serving for two years with the Peace Corps, and I must say it’s a beautiful part of the world. School resources are severely limited, however.

The community, with a total population of fewer than 10,000 people, is made up of several smaller villages situated among high mountain valleys in the Carpathians. English is currently taught in eight of the schools, and the ninth will join them as soon as a teacher can be found. Focused instruction begins in first grade and some of the students become quite proficient by graduation.

The schools all have libraries and there is a public library in each of the three largest villages. But there is not a single English language children’s book to be found anywhere. I would like to change that with a book drive for Kosmach OTC.

I have asked my daughter, who lives in Bath, my grandson's teacher in Machias, and now the Farmington community, to help. I’m hoping you might gather up some used children’s books to be sent out here to us. Books your children have out grown. Books that you mysteriously ended up with two copies of. Books that are a little bit beat up but still functional. The schools and children will be extremely grateful.

Jim Logan, at Twice Sold Tales has agreed to be a drop-off place, and once a box is filled, we’ll make arrangements to have it shipped here.

Can you help? Just stop in at Twice Sold and drop off your books! Let me know which ones are your favorites and I will be sure to read them out loud to the kids.

You can reach me, Janine Winn, by email at j9shome@gmail.com with any questions.