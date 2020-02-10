Children’s Festival: Busting winter blues

FARMINGTON - For 37 years now families throughout the region have had the opportunity to bust their late winter blues with the annual Children's Festival presented by the Franklin County Children's Task Force.

The free event brings organizations, businesses and resources together for a fun-filled day of information gathering by way of hands on activities.

"It really gives the community a chance to access all of the resources we have here, all in one place," FCCTF organizer Deb McGrane said.

For example, McGrane said, children can make slime to bring home while also meeting the people of Western Maine Community Action. Or they can do some beading and hear about how to eat healthy at the same time.

"The most important piece of this is that all of us are coming together, as a community, to serve our community," she said.

The February 15 event takes place on Mt. Blue Campus where more than 30 local organizations will come together. This year the event will include a "Touch a Truck" opportunity for kids to tour police cars and meet local Farmington Police Department officers. In addition to several new activities, all of the regular ones will be available as well, such as Mr. Magic, Maine Maple Producers Association, a gross motor area and balloon animal making.

"A lot of local families don't ski or anything, so this started as an opportunity for everyone to get out of their houses and come together," McGrane said.

The Children's Festival is a completely free event with the exception of a low cost food court. All food is under $2. The event will take place Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mt. Blue Campus, 129 Seamon Road in Farmington. For more information call (207)778-6960.