Children’s Festival: New location, same reliable fun

FARMINGTON - After 34 years of providing educational fun through hands-on learning and playing on the University of Maine at Farmington campus, the Children's Festival found a new home this year, celebrating their 35th anniversary at the Mt. Blue Campus.

Saturday brought families, friends and community members from across the region to MBC for the regular line up of Children's Festival fun, with a few new additions.

"It was a little nerve wracking making the move, wondering if people would show up or not, but we are excited to be here and the turn out has been better than expected," event organizer and Franklin County Children's Task Force program manager Deb McGrane said.

McGrane has been a lead organizer for many of the event's past years, along with the rest of the staff at FCCTF. Although the move away from downtown had its risks, McGrane said she heard lots of positive feedback about the new space.

Rather than spread the booths and activities across campus, as has been done in years past at UMF, the majority of the booths set up in the MBC gymnasium, keeping the energy of the large crowd centralized. As older kids ran from one activity to the next, the younger festival goers took advantage of the extra large "gross motor" tumbling mats situated in the middle of the room. Several other quieter locations were located in the hallways and food court, offering live entertainment, balloon animals and snacks and beverages.

"This has been a great spot for us. We hope to make it even bigger next year," McGrane said.