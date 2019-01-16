Children’s Festival to be held on Mt. Blue Campus for second year

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Children's Task Force is gearing up for a favorite annual event: the Children's Festival. Last year's new location at Mt. Blue Campus was heralded a success by organizers and attendees alike, drawing more than 500 people.

"It was a great success," organizer Rileigh Blanchet said.

Blanchet noted a few other changes this year- the event will begin a little earlier, at 10 a.m., on Feb. 16, to accommodate for the many attendees who were showing up early anyway, she said. This year's event will also feature a magician as well as a read aloud with a Maine State Police officer, both of which are new activities.

"We'll also be offering cotton candy this year, which is very exciting," Blanchet said.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Mt. Blue Campus and will feature all of the regular, popular activities as well such as face painting, cookie decorating, live music, a low-cost food court and a gross motor area for tumbling, jumping and playing.

"It's a great way for kids to get the energy out that they've been holding in all winter," Blanchet said.

Activities will take place in three different places on the high school campus, with community representatives set up in the gym, entertainment in The Forum, and low cost pizza, snacks and beverages in the food court. The $1 and $2 menu items are the only cost for the entire day- all other activities are free. The public should enter through door 5 (a side door near the gym).

Among the local businesses participating are the Farmington Fire Department, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Community Concepts, Catholic Charities, both Farmington and Wilton Public Libraries, SAPARs, Safe Voices and Western Maine Community Action.