Children’s Task Force exceeds pajama project goals

FARMINGTON - Roughly 250 children will receive a pair of brand new pajamas thanks to the longtime annual pajama drive organized by Franklin County Children's Task Force. Originally started by the Farmington Rotary Club roughly 15 years ago, Community Coordinator Rileigh Blanchet said this has been their biggest year yet as far as donations go. In addition to the sleepwear, community members raised more than $1,000 for the initiative.

The funding is a needed addition to the project, allowing FCCTF staff members to purchase the exact sizes needed for local families. This year's efforts were supported by members of Farmington Rotary, Franklin Memorial Hospital, University of Maine at Farmington and the Farmington Firefighters Benevolent Society. The pajamas were gift wrapped by residents at the Pierce House and will be distributed next week.

"What we're seeing this year is a lot of different organizations who wouldn't normally work together coming together to help families in need," FCCTF Executive Director Renee Whitley said. "There is significant need this year for tangible support. Some families are just writing off the holidays altogether."

Whitley said the pandemic has made things especially difficult for families in need due to the FCCTF offices being closed to the public. The non-profit has had to navigate keeping their staff members healthy, while still meeting the high level of expectation from the roughly 3,024 families they serve.

"They aren't able to come in to access services right now, so we've been delivering things like food boxes and diapers and wipes," Whitley said.

To support the pajama drive or the efforts of the Franklin County Children's Task Force go to their website here.