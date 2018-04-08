Children’s Task Force plans April Vacation camp for all students

WILTON - Franklin County Children's Task Force is planning to organize a low-cost program for local area students from April 16-20, scheduling the "Stay-Cation" camp to take place during April Vacation.

Children's Task Force has been especially active in April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month, with more than 100 families attended the organizations' Free Pancake Breakfast on April 4. During April vacation, the 21st Century Kids of F.R.A.N.K.L.I.N. will be hosting the April Break Stay-Cation camp at the Academy Hill School. Participants will be provided with five days of fun activities designed to get kids moving, and help their creative brain stay in shape for the coming weeks, until school ends in June.

From frogs to poetry, the program will have something for every camper. As is common in the 21st Century After School Program, community members will join the camp throughout the week to provide lessons on nature, food and music. Students K-5 will take part in group games that will keep them social and active. Any student from an elementary school is invited to join the camp.

The daily rates for the April Stay-Cation camp are as follows: per day with food included is $30 and per day without food is $25. If the student would like to join the camp for the full week with food the cost would be $135 and without food it would cost $115. All proceeds will benefit the 21st Century Kids of F.R.A.N.K.L.I.N. After School and Summer Programs.

Also in April is a 70s-themed dance party, scheduled for Saturday, April 28 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the University of Maine at Farmington North Dining Hall. Tickets can be purchased here.

The organization intends to hold the 21st Century Summer Program later this year, running from June 25 to July 27 in both Farmington and Wilton.

For any further questions or information please visit the Franklin County Children’s Task Force on 113 Church Street in Farmington. Or contact the organization by phone: (207) 778-6960 or email: fcctf@fcctf.org. Application/registration forms can be found on the organization's Facebook page.