Christmas 2016

As we celebrate, a dear friend peers into our window. Probably looking for more than just the corn sprinkled around our woodland retreat on Loon Lake Road. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
A cardinal visits our feeder during the storm on Saturday in Livermore Falls. (Tina Penley/Livermore Falls)
The wait has just begun. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
It looks like the Eagle family will be having fresh yellow perch for their Christmas dinner. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Checking for fish thieves. You just never know. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Savoring the aroma while checking for freshness. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Eagle's mate ready for take off on Crowell Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Sunset from Cape Cod Hill in New Sharon. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Mourning dove on Christmas Eve. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Silent Night, Icy night... (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Not a creature was stirring, not even a... deer! (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Peace on earth. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Thank-you for these awesome pictures. Also, for all the post that have come before in the year 2016. I know in my everyday life these picture remind me of all the hidden and not so hidden beauty that surrounds us everywhere. What a blessing.
wonderful ... thanks