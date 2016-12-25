Franklin Countys First News

Christmas 2016

Posted by • December 25, 2016 •

As we celebrate, a dear friend peers into our window. Probably looking for more than just the corn sprinkled around our woodland retreat on Loon Lake Road. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

A cardinal visits our feeder during the storm on Saturday in Livermore Falls. (Tina Penley/Livermore Falls)

The wait has just begun. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

It looks like the Eagle family will be having fresh yellow perch for their Christmas dinner. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Checking for fish thieves. You just never know. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)


Savoring the aroma while checking for freshness. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Eagle's mate ready for take off on Crowell Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Sunset from Cape Cod Hill in New Sharon. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Mourning dove on Christmas Eve. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Silent Night, Icy night... (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Not a creature was stirring, not even a... deer! (Jim Knox/Wilton)

Peace on earth. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)

Print Friendly

2 Responses »

  1. a.Brown
    December 25, 2016 • 11:33 am

    Thank-you for these awesome pictures. Also, for all the post that have come before in the year 2016. I know in my everyday life these picture remind me of all the hidden and not so hidden beauty that surrounds us everywhere. What a blessing.

  2. david firsching
    December 25, 2016 • 1:32 pm

    wonderful ... thanks

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives