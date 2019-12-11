Christmas Through the Ages comes to Farmington this weekend

FARMINGTON - People will have the opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of Christmas from a number of different time periods with this weekend's Christmas Through the Ages presented by the Farmington Historical Society.

On Saturday, Dec. 14 five different eras will be represented by local volunteers of the historical society: the 1740s with A Moravians Glimpse, the 1800s with Colonial Maine, the 1850s with The Victorian Home, the 1940s with A Wartime Christmas, and the 1950s with Prosperity at Christmas. Volunteers will be dressed for the era and will guide participants through the five homes decorated for each time period. Appropriate refreshments and music will complete the scene.

The holiday tradition was started in Anson several years ago as a fundraiser, moved to Kingfield two years ago, Phillips last year and was adopted by Farmington for this year, according to this year's organizer Tom Saviello. The decorations for the show have been passed on from organizer to organizer, he said.

The tour will begin at North Church on High Street and move through the years in 20-minute intervals. All of the homes are located within walking distance from one another and the entire tour is expected take two hours. The first tour begins at 10 a.m. and the final tour will start at 2:50 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children and reservations are required. Contact Tom Saviello at 645-3420, 240-5496 or drtom16@hotmail.com for reservations. Tickets will be mailed or available for pick up at The Mercantile once payment (cash or check) has been received. Checks can be made payable to: Farmington Historical Society, P.O. Box 575, Farmington ME 04938. This event is hosted by the Farmington Historical Society.