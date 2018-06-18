Church members bring free home renovations to those in need

LIVERMORE FALLS - More than 50 members of the Fayette Baptist Church will gather next week to bring much needed renovations to four different local homes in the Livermore Falls area. This is the fifth summer that the group has provided the renovations, free of charge, to those in need, traveling as far as Buffalo, NY.

This year volunteers decided to bring the project closer to home with the initiation of "Shoulder to Shoulder," an event that is expected to become annual. Through an application process, the four homes were identified and chosen to receive the help. Funds raised by the church will be used to purchase materials, and projects range from painting, new windows, interior work, ramp construction and general clean-up. FBC volunteers range in age from 10 years old to 85.

Many local businesses have gotten on board to support Shoulder to Shoulder through donations

and services. Work crews will be fed and materials have been purchased at cost thanks to: Fayette Baptist Church, IGNITE Youth, Ware Butler, Pat’s Wallpaper, Straightline Roofing and

Siding, Bessey Designs, Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc., Food City, Hanford, Castonguay

Meats, Chretien’s Kitchen, Chuck Wagon, Dunkin Donuts, Franchetti’s Home Town Variety, Good Sheperd Food Bank, LaFleur’s Restaurant, Livermore Falls Baking Company, Mallard Mart, McDonald’s, Ricker Hill Orchard, Riverside Kwik Stop, and Stevenson’s Strawberries.