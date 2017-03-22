Clan of Mor’du raises funds for First LEGO World Festival

JAY - Spruce Mountain Middle School's LEGO team, The Clan of Mor’du, is in the process of collecting money for the 2017 First Lego World Festival held in St. Louis, MO from April 26 to 30.

The team is working on improving and redesigning its robot and has made progress with its research project on nuisance wildlife. The team recently met with Inland Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Chandler Woodcock, Maine Wildlife Director Judy Camuso and Representative Tina Riley and are developing a public awareness campaign on “Keeping Wildlife Wild." The main idea behind their campaign is that people think they are helping wildlife when they take in animals they think are abandoned or feed wildlife. These activities are often harmful rather than helpful.

In addition to this ongoing work, the team continues to work hard fundraising for their trip to St. Louis. The team would like to thank the numerous individuals and businesses who have already generously supported their efforts. They have raised a majority of the funds, but are still a few thousand short of their goal. The following events are planned for March:

* The team has an ongoing sale of tickets for a raffle with numerous prizes including an electric guitar and a handmade quilt. Prizes will be drawn on March 25.

* A spaghetti supper will be held at the St. Rose Parish Hall in Jay from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 25. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for students/children, or $20/family. Prior to the dinner the team will be hosting some local LEGO League Teams in a workshop on running a successful LEGO League program.

* A bottle drive is ongoing at Dube’s Redemption in Jay. Bottles can be dropped off and donated. The team will be holding a house to house bottle drive on the morning of March 25th.

If you would like to help the team out in any way, you can contact Rob Taylor at Spruce Mountain Middle School at rtaylor@rsu73.com. Donations can be sent to Clan of Mor’du, Care of Advisor Rob Taylor, Spruce Mountain Middle School, 23 Community Drive, Jay, ME 04239. Checks can be made to “SMMS.”