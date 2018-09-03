Class of 2022 kicks off school year

FARMINGTON - More than 500 newly appointed University of Maine at Farmington beavers sat in Dearborn Gym on Saturday for their official matriculation ceremony lead by Interim President Eric Brown. The ceremony is just one of various events being held throughout the weekend and into the first week of classes, including outdoor activities, lunch with advisors and the annual Downtown Farmington Welcome dinner hosted by the Homestead Kitchen.

After a morning of unpacking gear into dorms, the students sat and listened to upperclassmen speakers, administrators and Brown share advice as their families looked on.

Administrative staff questioned the new students, asking what they would make of their experience at UMF, encouraging them to join clubs or pick up a sport. Others spoke of the vibrant local community, urging the newest additions to the town to get involved with community service. Some simply shared advice- such as to smile and wave when a driver yields to them crossing the street.

"Your narrative is essential here. Share your stories and listen to each others. Be bold enough to leave a lasting impression," Assistant Director of Admissions Jonathan Hayes said.

The 525 new students include 100 transfer students and came as far as Hawaii for the orientation, according to Hayes. They will be joining the 25,000 students who have come before them, he said.

"The best way I can describe UMF is as a home with arms wide open, waiting for you to jump in," Student center president Jessica Freeborn said. "Welcome home class of 2022."