Cancellations for Nov. 12: Schools closed

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due today’s winter storm. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

No school today, Nov. 12, in RSU 9 (Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Wilton, Weld).

No school today, Nov. 12, in MSAD 58 (Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, Strong).

No school today, Nov. 12, in RSU 73 (Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls).

Farmington town office will open at 10 a.m.

The UMF Fitness & Recreation Center will be opening at 8am today, Tuesday, Nov. 12, due to storm conditions.

Franklin County Animal Shelter is closed today, Nov. 12.

All state offices will open on a delayed start Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. due to inclement weather conditions.