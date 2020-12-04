Closures for Dec. 5

The following businesses and events have canceled or closed due to the snow predicted for Dec. 5. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

The Farmington Public Library will be closing at noon tomorrow, Saturday December 5, due to the predicted storm. People are welcome to call and schedule a curbside appointment from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Due to the wet weather predicted for Saturday Dec. 5, Devaney, Doak & Garrett has had to postpone plans for an outdoor, socially-distanced book signing of Tonya Shevenell’s The Maine Birthday Book. The event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mt. Blue High School will be closed for SAT testing for December 5.