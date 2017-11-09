CMP looks for Wilton support in transmission line project

WILTON - A public hearing was held last night prior to the selectboard meeting to hear updates on the Community Development Block Grant Façade Grant which will provide downtown businesses with the funds to improve their storefronts.

The $150,000 grant will be divided among interested businesses. Town Manager Rhonda Irish said five business owners have applied so far. This year the grant is requiring some stricter guidelines as to who can be hired for the work. The grant will cover the costs for an architect to make sure the façade plans align with the overall look for downtown, however the state is requiring the jobs be bid out rather than leaving it up to business owners to choose who does the work.

A representative from Central Maine Power delivered a pitch to selectpersons for a new transmission line project to pass through the town. The line will have a small foot print, project manager John Carroll said, but could bring roughly $18 million a year in tax benefits to what are considered "host communities."

The project will bring a combination of solar, wind and hyrdo power to the New England grid, from Quebec, Canada as well as northern regions of Maine, which will benefit everyone in the long run according to Carroll. The additional power source would lower energy prices across the region, saving roughly 3.9 billion over the span of 20 years.

In addition, Carroll reported, the estimated four year construction project will bring roughly 1,700 jobs to the area each year.

"We are looking for community support at this point. It's a tremendous resource," Carroll said.

Carroll said county commissioners in Franklin, Somerset and Adroscoggin Counties have already shown their support.

After a walk through with bidders for the work at the Forster Mill, it was decided to break the project up into two separate bid categories. Companies can now bid on the task of removing asbestos and can bid separately on the demolition work needed.

Bids are currently being accepted for the asbestos removal with a deadline of Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Selectpersons will award the bid at their next meeting on Nov. 21.