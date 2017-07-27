CMP submits project bids that include western Maine transmission line

Central Maine Power is submitting multiple bids in response to a Massachusetts request for proposals, utilizing a transmission line running through western Maine to deliver clean energy from the state from Canada.

Following the passage of An Act Relative to Energy Diversity in 2016, Massachusetts issued an RFP to bring up to 9.45 terawatts of clean energy power into the state. CMP submitted their proposals Thursday, the final day of the RFP.

The first proposal, the New England Clean Energy Connect, would link the New England grid with a Canadian hydroelectric company, Hydro-Québec. A new transmission line would begin at the Canadian border in western Somerset County and run 145 miles to a new AC/DC converter station in Lewiston. That line, in addition to small improvements to other Maine facilities, would deliver 1,200 megawatts of power to Massachusetts.

The second proposal, the Maine Clean Power Connection, would partner CMP with NextEra. The line would begin at at a new substation in Skinner Township in western Somerset County near the Canadian border and run 140 miles to Lewiston substation. That line would deliver between 460 megawatts and 1,110 megawatts of clean energy from a collection of wind, solar and storage facilities in eastern Canada and western Maine.

Both proposals use the same approximate delivery route, including preexisting transmission line corridors that run from the Lewiston sites to The Forks, including Farmington and the Jay/Livermore Falls area. New corridors would be created between The Forks and Canada. Both proposed projects are slated to become operational by 2022.

CMP says that the projects would "help stabilize electricity costs, protect consumers, and reduce carbon emissions by 1.4 million metric tons" as well as provide $150 million in annual electricity cost savings by expanding access to Hydro-Québec's hydro power resources.

We’re pleased to offer Massachusetts a new choice of highly competitive, clean energy projects in full confidence that we can deliver tremendous value to consumers in the Commonwealth, Maine and other New England states,” said Sara J. Burns, president and CEO of Central Maine Power, in a prepared statement released Thursday. "CMP has the advantage of owning all the transmission corridors to minimize distance to the market, development costs and impacts to communities and the environment."

CMP says that its first proposal, the NECEC, would offer regional benefits in the form of average annual wholesale energy cost savings of more than $40 million per year over the 20-year life of the project, as well as $406 million annually in increased gross domestic product. The MCPC project is projected to save New England customers between $655 million - $1.45 billion over the 20-year life of the project.

Other proposals submitted in response to Massachusetts RFP include connecting to Canada through New Hampshire and and a proposal to run cable beneath Lake Champlain in Vermont. Massachusetts will be selecting projects in January in advance of further negotiations and the development of more advanced plans.