CMP updates board as selectpersons continue support for NECEC

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons received an update from Central Maine Power regarding the New England Clean Energy Connect Monday evening, opting to reject a petition asking the board to reconsider their support of the project.

Board Chair Terry Bergeron began the meeting by recognizing the passing of Jay resident and former selectperson Keith Cornelio on Saturday. Cornelio served on the board a couple of times, Bergeron noted, as well as the Budget Committee and Recreation Committee.

The board had asked CMP to update the town on the NECEC project after residents had raised questions at previous meetings. The meeting was attended by CMP Communications Director John Carroll and roughly a dozen people interested in the project. Among them was Susan Theberge, a Jay resident who had compiled a petition requesting the board rescind their previous vote of support for NECEC and instead file as intervenors within the state permitting process.

NECEC is a $950 million transmission line project, linking Hydro-Québec hydropower with the New England grid as part of a bid submitted to Massachusetts to bring clean energy power into that state. The project consists of 189 total miles of corridor, with 73 percent of those miles impacting existing corridors. A total of 145 miles of combined new and upgraded corridor would link a substation in Lewiston to the Canadian border through a Direct Current transmission line. The remaining 44 miles of line would impact AC infrastructure south of Lewiston and from Winslow down to Wiscasset, accommodating the increased load.

The project would enter Franklin County in the north in Beattie Township, passing through Lowelltown and Skinner Township before entering Somerset County to the east. This section would be roughly 12 miles of new corridor, with that corridor maintained at 150 feet in width around the line after construction.

The NECEC reenters Franklin County in Industry at the Starks town line, traveling for 20.6 miles through six municipalities: Industry, New Sharon, Farmington, Wilton, Chesterville and Jay. An additional 75 feet would be cleared to make room for the DC transmission line within land currently owned by CMP; in Jay this expansion would be on the western side of the approximately 7 mile-long corridor. Steel monopoles averaging roughly 95 feet in height would support the 230 kilovolt DC line. In total, 176 poles are currently planned to be sited in Franklin County, including the northern section.

CMP has listed benefits of the project to include an approximate $1.5 million in new property tax revenue in Franklin County, including $467,000 in Jay; and an average of 1,700 jobs created in each year of the five year project. Additionally, CMP has calculated that the project will suppress electricity prices by $40 million for the next 20 years by injecting stable hydropower, rather than more volatile natural gas generated electricity, into the New England grid.

Most importantly, Carroll told the Jay board, the project would represent a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. He highlighted last week's release of the federal climate assessment, which predicts significant climate change-related issues affecting the United States. Carroll said that the NECEC project would result in a real reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, going online just as a number of New England plants were being retired.

Those at the meeting questioned Carroll as to the herbicides that would be used along the transmission corridor, the potential risk of fire and whether the project would need to acquire abutting property. The corridors would fall entirely within CMP-owned land and would be treated similarly to the 3,000 miles of corridor in the state, Carroll said.

Selectperson Gary McGrane asked if CMP had entered into any agreements benefiting the communities that NECEC would run through. Carroll said that the project had focused its resources on mitigating the impact of the line; examples he cited included installing shorter poles, quieter equipment and routing lines around vernal pools in sensitive areas. One exception was a $22 million outdoor recreation package arranged with interests associated with the Kennebec Gorge region. As CMP would now be burying the line underneath the river, Carroll said, that package had been reduced to $5 million.

Commissioner Terry Brann said he was skeptical of the project, particularly in the wake of meetings being suspended between project representatives with a group of local selectpersons and other officials. The local group presented CMP with a draft Memorandum of Understanding that included $26 million in local benefits in early autumn, prior to negotiations breaking off.

Theberge presented the board with a petition containing roughly 400 signatures, asking the board to rescind its support for the project and instead file as an intervenor. She said she was concerned that the project would harm the north woods while offering little benefits to Mainers.

Of those 405 signatures, 362 of them were gathered at the polls on Nov. 6. According to a town official, 2,148 people voted in that election.

The board voted 4 to 1 to reject the petition and continue supporting NECEC. McGrane, whose previous motion to table the issue to review the petition was defeated 3 to 2, was opposed.

The project is still seeking state permits, including approval from the Maine Public Utilities Commission and the Department of Environmental Protection.