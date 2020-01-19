A view of the Kennebec River at Skowhegan. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
The round growths on the goldenrod are galls. Inside each one is a tiny egg of a fly. If all goes well, the baby will be born this spring. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Red berries covered in new snow. Weld. (Dennis York)
Doe in Rangeley. (Dennis York)
(Isaiah Finn)
(Isaiah Finn)
Downy Woodpecker. (Paige Plourde)
Chickadee. (Paige Plourde)
Winter purple finch. (Paige Plourde)
Chipping sparrow. (Paige Plourde)
A black capped chickadee waits for its turn in the snack bar which has become as crowded as the snowflakes. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Private quarters for Mr. Goldfinch. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Fluffy goldfinch. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Does anyone have some goggles? (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Dark eyed junco. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A red-bellied woodpecker added some much needed color, albeit briefly, to the white landscape. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Up close with red-bellied woodpecker. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Seriously? Holiday lights and now this? With practice, he figured out the peck and duck move. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A dark eyed junco puffed and fluffed to keep warm in the recent frigid days and snow. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A tufted titmouse takes a strand of straw from the roosting pocket, perhaps to add to its nest. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A woodpecker. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A yellow finch eating. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Hey it is cold on my feet. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A chickadee. (Photo by Karen Dalot)