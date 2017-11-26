Cold settling in

Sunset from Hills Pond. (Jim Knox)
Porcupine snacking on apples. (Darlene Power)
"Hoo are you looking at?" A barred owl in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Sunrise in Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Snow covered mountains in Weld, Thanksgiving morning. (Dennis York)
Saphouse catches the sunrise in Industry. (Maria James)
Reflections on at Clearwater. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Cool landscape in Industry. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Sun's almost down in Industry. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Industry Beaver Pond. (Terri Ziolkowski)
Thanksgiving 2017, Dressed in Layers, Avon. (Wendy Barrett)
On the trail. (Terri Ziolkowski)
Austere and bountiful at the same time, Avon. (Wendy Barrett)
Roadside bushes in Weld decorated in red. (Dennis York)
Winter is coming. (Jane Knox)
Looking for the last seeds or bugs before the winter blast. (Jane Knox)
A sliver of color remains after the sun sets on Friday in Industry. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Halloween past this gem will be great for pies. (Jane Knox)
This family now grown about to depart. (Jane Knox)
Early morning sunrise at Anticosti Island, PQ. (Kent Wiles)
