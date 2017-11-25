College Transitions graduates bring real life advice to students

FARMINGTON - An event Tuesday afternoon brought graduates from the Franklin County Adult Education's College Transitions program back to the classroom to share encouragement and advice with current participants.

College Transitions, a statewide Department of Education initiative, aims to prepare students for the realities of life as a higher education student. Participants in the program may have been out of school for a number of years, are searching for a new career in life or simply want to be more prepared for their first year at college.

"I missed 70 days of school my senior year at high school and then went straight into the Army. As a single dad with three kids, I needed to find something to better myself," panel participant David Merrill said.

Merrill, along with two other CT graduates, shared similar stories- they needed an opportunity to grow, and found that opportunity in CT. For many, the program doesn't only prepare them for the rigorous coursework- greasing academic wheels that may have grown rusty over time- it prepares them to walk in on the first day of college feeling confident and proud.

"Going to college was my choice. I didn't want to go to high school, but when I joined CT I was ready for a change," Kennebec Valley Community College freshman and mother of two teens Michelle Young said.

Young went from working a dead end job and not understanding her kids' homework, to being the first woman in her family to enroll in college. She's now in her second semester towards becoming a radiologist.

"CT helped me realize college was a real option," Young said.

Students enrolled in CT have the advantage of one on one help for things such as FAFSA applications, college tours and scholarship research- alongside the academic prep for those intimidating five paragraph essays, starting a Google doc or figuring out an algebra equation.

"I knew how to write a thank you note and that was about it. But sitting with Maggie and working with her helped me find a love of writing. I still use those skills today. I still love to write now, and I never expected to find that much enjoyment in it," John Neal said. After completing the CT program, Neal enrolled at Central Maine Community College at age 50. Although the primarily young college scene was intimidating at first, Neal said he found that his age gave him an advantage in the classroom.

"I had a better work ethic than most of the younger students. The non-traditional students actually put those fresh out of high school to shame because we all wanted to be there. We weren't just there because our parents told us to be," Neal said.

The next CT course begins this January. Enrollment is open now and those interested can call 778-3460.