College Transitions program helping adult learners “take the next step”

An under-the-radar program offered at both Franklin County Adult Education and Spruce Mountain Adult Education are preparing adult learners for the world of higher education through a comprehensive, short-term class.

College Transitions is a state-wide movement to help those who have been away from the world of education for some time shift back into learning gear as successfully as possible.

"It's designed to bridge that gap for people. Maybe they left high school, or have been in the work force for a long time and really want to go to college but don't know where to start...we help them figure out where to start," SMAE CT instructor Michelle Guillaume said.

Guillaume has been in her position for five years now, supporting adult learners through the process of preparing, applying and beginning with college courses. With a curriculum that covers every aspect of the process, more and more community members are taking that big step into the world of higher education. Students not only brush up on their Math and English, they practice writing essays, taking tests and doing homework- tasks that can be difficult after years of not using them.

In addition to academic basics, the course offers help with catching up on technology skills and adds an additional block of time for anyone who needs extra help to trouble shoot their work. With the help of their instructor, every adult learner outlines specific goals and works on a road map to meeting those goals.

"A lot of people think they just can't do it. But they are probably wrong. People should know that if they can devote the time, they can make it happen, and we are there for them every step of the way," Guillaume said.

At Spruce Mountain, the program has been hugely successful in helping laid off Verso employees to find their next career. For many, college has been a big step that might not have happened without the support of the CT class.

"I would've given up on the first day without it," one student said.

Others agreed, encouraging anybody who has the opportunity to take it.

"Part of what we teach people is how to advocate for themselves. To have a voice and to never be afraid to ask questions. We will do everything we can to help them be successful as long as they don't stay silent and disappear," Guillaume said.