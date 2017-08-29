Color Me United- a rainbow of community support

FARMINGTON - A new fundraising event for the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area took place Saturday morning, bringing more than 300 participants to the streets of downtown.

The Color Me United 5K brought a popular trend of road race to the area where runners are bombed with different colored powder at each mile, resulting in a rainbowed crowd. Color runs happen around the globe as fundraisers for various events, this being the first one to happen in Franklin County.

"The event far surpassed our goals or expectations," Event organizer Kendra Baker said.

Participants formed teams to run with, the largest being a 50-person group called Jeannie's Jungle Family and Friends.

The event raised close to $10,000 for UWTVA, part of which will go towards the Hope Fund and the remaining will go into the general UWTVA fund which is

distributed among local non-profits as needed. The Hope Fund is designated to increasing opportunities for children of Franklin County to access enriching activities, such as after school programs, therapeutic recreation, athletic team participation or passes to local fitness centers.

