Color Me United brings more than 300 to downtown Farmington

FARMINGTON - A slew of rainbowed runners took over the streets of downtown Saturday morning as the second annual Color Me United 5K kicked off. The color run trend has grown in popularity throughout the country, finally reaching Farmington last year. As participants, dressed in white, make their way along the route, volunteers gleefully douse them with multi-colored liquid chalk loaded into squirt guns. By the time runners reach the finish line they are often covered head to toe in neon hues.

Kendra Baker, an employee of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, first came up with the idea of hosting a color run after seeing her kids participate in one in Portland. The run, which is sponsored by The Dugout Bar and Grill; ReEnergy; Woodlands Senior Living; State Farm: Susan Terhune Agency; County Seat Realty; FMH Medical Staff; Consolidated Communications; United Insurance; Tyngtown Dental; The Wood Mill of Maine, and Black Bear Graphics, is quickly becoming one of the organization's biggest fundraisers. This year's event saw more than 300 registrants, coming from all over the state.

Runners can register as a team at $20 per person, or as an individual at $25. UWTVA partners register at a discounted rate. Contributions support programs offered in the community like Meals on Wheels and Literacy Volunteers. Contributions also help support initiatives coordinated by the United Way like the backpack stuffing program called Packs for Progress and the Community Energy Challenge where custom-made interior windows are made in community workshops to help save energy costs. Children have access to camps and recreational opportunities or therapeutic services through the Hope Fund.

A kick-off party sponsored by the Dugout Bar and Grill was held following the race with local beers by Tumbeldown Brewery and traditional Maine grub by the Lewiston Lobster Feed. Next year's race will be held the same weekend, falling on Saturday, August 31.