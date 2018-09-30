Colors of fall

With fall approaching, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
A young buck in Weld. (Dennis York)
Sunset in Weld. (Dennis York)
Dahlia blossom. (Dennis York)
Flicker on my lawn. (Dennis York)
Turkey eating grapes in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Barred Owl in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Cape May Warbler in flight in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Yellow-bellied Sapsucker in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Yellow-rumped Warbler in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
White-tailed Deer in a field in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Fungus on tree at Varnum Pond. (Jan Eastman)
Here's looking at you (or me!) A Red-Shouldered Hawk, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A young loon on Wilson Lake, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
In the mist of the morning: a young buck, Jay. (Jim Knox)
Tower of power! Sunrise over Academy Hill School. Wilton. (Jim Knox)