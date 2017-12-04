Comment period now open for Walton’s Mill Dam project

FARMINGTON - A draft feasibility report is available to the public for review and comments between now and Dec. 29 concerning the Walton's Mill Dam in West Farmington. The report was presented by Wright-Pierce Engineer Joseph McLean and Atlantic Salmon Federation Director of New England programs John Burrows at a meeting last week that brought roughly 40 residents. It is available for review at both the Town Office and the Community Center on Middle Street.

"The report is not aimed at answering every single question. It's more about outlining some options for the dam," Burrows said. "All of the questions would be answered if the project ever reached a point of entering a permitting phase, which could take up to two years."

The options discussed in the report focus on the health and future of the endangered Atlantic Salmon, who have been documented spawning in Temple Stream by the Department of Marine Resources. Temple Stream was designated as critical habitat for the fish in 2009 by The National Marine Fisheries Service, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Atlantic Salmon is the only species of salmon native to the east coast of the United States and only one percent of the historical population remains, according to the ASF website.

After thousand of years as a natural spawning site, the construction of what is now called Walton's Mill Dam in 1781 created a barrier for the path of the fish. Young salmon spend several years in the rivers they hatch in before becoming large enough to migrate to sea. At that point, the fish swim hundreds of miles to reach the ocean where they feed on plankton. Adult salmon return to their home river to lay eggs, a route they find from smell. Only five percent of salmon take a wrong turn on their journey home. Most salmon spawn only once or twice, though some have been known to lay eggs and migrate multiple times in a lifespan.

While the dam has created a barrier for the natural migration of the fish, completely changing the fish's ecosystem, it has also become a historic land site for the town.

Built in 1781 by Reuben Colburn and Stephen Pullen, the sawmill had several years of activity before being destroyed by flooding in 1785. It was rebuilt five years later only to be destroyed again by flooding in 1820. In 1836 the dam was reconstructed once again and is documented as being used as a grain thresher and rake maker in 1884 before turning back into a saw mill in the last years of its life. Now the dam sits, mostly used as a scenic viewpoint for picnicking park goers or paddlers.

Longtime residents of the area oppose making changes to the historic dam- people whose mothers, grandfathers and great grandfathers helped establish it and keep it intact. Others feel that its time for Farmington to join the efforts in revitalizing the endangered species.

In the eyes of the ASF, there are two options for the dam- a complete removal, or a fish way. The organization is taking the initial steps toward figuring out an answer that will meet the needs of the community as well as the fish, which the draft report outlines in detail. If completely removing the dam is something the townspeople want to see happen, there would be money provided to cover the project, in addition to park improvements for the surrounding area. However, if the townspeople decide a fish ladder is a better option, funding is limited and would have to be raised by the town- a project that is estimated at costing between $200,000 and $400,000 plus additional expenses for repairs to the existing structure.

"After the draft report is finalized it will be up to the town to decide what they want to do. The next steps will be up to them," Burrows said.