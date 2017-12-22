Commissioners approve broadband project funding, discuss TIF amendment

FARMINGTON - County commissioners approved funding a county-wide broadband initiative Tuesday, utilizing funds from the Unorganized Territory budget to cover that region's contribution.

The Opportunity Center of North Franklin County, Greater Franklin Development Council, Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, the Rangeley Economic Opportunity Committee and the Sandy River Business Association make up the initiative, which seeks to create a Broadband Connectivity plan for the county. The plan would provide towns with data about possible Internet speeds and corresponding costs. Participating towns could then benefit by accessing public and private programs that could contribute to improving local infrastructure to allow for higher speed Internet.

Supporters of the plan say that improved broadband connectivity is an economic development opportunity, allowing for the attraction of businesses and enabling employees to telecommute. It would also provide more opportunity for those using online educational tools or seeking to access healthcare in more rural communities.

Commissioners had originally funded the project with $58,000 out of the Franklin County Tax Increment Financing district, matching $43,000 from a ConnectME grant and another $20,000 coming from the municipalities of Franklin County as well as Livermore Falls. Each town approved funding the project based on a formula that stems from road mileage, ranging from roughly $250 to $2,000.

Based off the road mileage formula, U.T.'s portion of the project would be $2,094.86, according to GFDC Executive Director Charlie Woodworth. That amount was separate from the TIF funds commissioners approved earlier this year.

Commissioners approved the expenditure, with Commissioner Charlie Webster of Farmington and Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton both voting in favor of supporting the project.

The commissioners also discussed the county's ongoing effort to amend the TIF. The Department of Economic & Community Development has been reviewing the county's latest effort, which would add new projects within the Unorganized Territory that could be funded by the TIF, some of which were not allowable uses back in 2008 when the TIF was first created. Funds could be spent to improve telecommunication systems, ranging from cellphone towers to high speed internet, as well as public safety equipment, such as communications equipment or police cruisers. Money could be used to support a wider range of tourism and marketing activities, including the development and support of recreational trails. Funding could also be provided for environmental improvements, targeting invasive species or erosion, as well as a commercial loan and grant program for Unorganized Territory businesses.

DECD's only concern with the amendment was the inclusion of broadband project improvements, as the broadband project would be helping residences in addition to commercial enterprises. Commissioners agreed to leave that element in place without it being approved by the DECD, with the ability to revisit the issue later when a specific plan had been proposed. Brann pointed out that bring high-speed Internet to residences would improve the ability for those residents to operate businesses out of their homes.