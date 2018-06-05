Commissioners approve budget, committee to consider dispatch reserve

FARMINGTON - County commissioners moved to add $10,000 back into a reserve account for the Franklin County Regional Communications Center at Tuesday's meeting, setting up a final Budget Committee meeting in the coming weeks.

Commissioners must be unanimous to change the budget at this stage in the process. Four votes were taken on the $6,561,620 budget approved by the committee last week, with three of them failing due to divided, 2-to-1 votes. Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton and Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong both supported adding back in $250 of an originally-proposed $750 for replacement furniture at the dispatch center, but that proposed change did not pass due to Commissioner Charlie Webster of Farmington being opposed.

Similarly, Webster and Brann moved to overrule the committee's proposed appropriations for Western Maine Transportation and Western Maine Community Action, $7,500 and $25,000, respectively; that motion failed due to Barker being opposed. Webster and Brann had supported approving $3,500 for Western Maine Transportation and $10,000 for WMCA as part of a three-year effort to remove most outside agency funding from the budget.

Commissioners unanimously voted to add $10,000 into the capital reserve account for the dispatch center. Commissioners had previously indicated support for an account to fund replacement equipment - such as workstations, the recording system or the dispatch console.

The Budget Committee, which previously voted to eliminate that funding, will take up the issue at a future meeting. A two-thirds majority is required to veto the commissioners' change.

Later in the meeting, Judge of Probate Richard Morton brought up an issue he had raised during a committee meeting in May: whether the Budget Committee has the ability to set a line item budget or if they should only be voting on the broader budget categories. Morton said that his reading of the statute indicated that the committee should not be voting on the sub-categories - such as the communications capital reserve account - and should instead indicate via meeting minutes why they removed or added funds to a budget category. It was up to commissioners, Morton said, to make decisions on how to spend the money within each budget.

"I understand this is a matter of semantics," Morton said. "But it's important semantics."

One related issue, he noted, was some members of the committee taking issue with commissioners spending funds after the committee had voted to remove them for certain expenditures.

In some other counties, budget committees vote only on the department budgets, or a total lump sum.

County Clerk Julie Magoon said that one possibility would be getting a written opinion from the county's lawyer regarding the subject prior to next year's deliberations. A number of questions were asked by committee members trying to parse through the statute this year, she noted.

The pertinent section in Title 30-A that applies to Franklin County's article indicates that:

2. Budget review process. The advisory committee shall review the itemized estimated budget prepared by the county commissioners, together with any supplementary material prepared by the head of each county department or provided by any independent board or institution or another governmental agency. The advisory committee shall prepare a proposed budget and may increase, decrease or alter the estimated budget as long as: A. The advisory committee enters into its minutes an explanation for any suggested change in the estimated expenditures and revenues as initially presented by the county commissioners; and [ 1991, c. 495, (NEW) .] B. In the proposed budget, the total estimated revenues, together with the amount of county tax to be levied, equal the total estimated expenditures. [ 1991, c. 495, (NEW) .] [ 1991, c. 495, (NEW) .]

Webster addressed the issue from the point of view of expending appropriated funds, saying that the committee could order money to be collected through taxes, but could not order that money be expended. He reiterated his earlier statement that he would not sign a warrant releasing additional funds to Western Maine Transportation or WMCA. He also took exception to committee members that advocated for the changes but didn't show up at meetings about the budget prior to the start of the process.

"Evidently, they think they're running the county," Webster said of the committee. "I'm not voting to spend the money," he went on to say.

Barker, who supported additional funding for the two agencies, disagreed. He advocated for having the commissioners follow the budget committee's spending recommendations.

"We should listen to them," he said. "I think they've spoken on the budget and that's where we should spend the money."

The $6.56 million budget for fiscal year 2018-19 encompasses both county and jail expenditures, representing an increase of roughly $340,000 as compared to the current fiscal year, or 5.4 percent. Revenue supporting the county's $4.45 million portion of the budget is expected to increase to $695,000, including $185,000 out of the Undesignated funds. The $2.11 million budget for the Franklin County Detention Center will be supported in part through $187,000 in state corrections programming funds.

In other business, the commissioners approved two jail contracts. The private, nonprofit Maine Pretrial Services Inc. was the lone bidder for Franklin County Detention Center's pre-trial and post conviction services, providing qualifying defendants with an alternative to incarceration. Jail Administrator Maj. Doug Blauvelt said he was very satisfied with Maine Pretrial Services, who has one employee working out of the jail and supervising 32 people. The cost for the year's worth of services was $71,426, up 1.5 percent from last year.

Commissioners also approved staying with MedPro Associates for the third and final year of a three-year contract. MedPro handles the jail's medical services. Commissioners vote each year on whether or not to extend the services for another year, at the cost of a 2 percent increase. The county pays roughly $170,000 to MedPro to provided medical services at FCDC.

In other jail-related business, commissioners approved the hiring of Basil Mosher, a part-time corrections officer, as a full-time officer.