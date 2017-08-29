Commissioners approve cruiser purchases

FARMINGTON - County commissioners approved the purchase of four cruisers for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at Tuesday's meeting, replacing older vehicles.

The four 2017 Ford Explorer Interceptors will be purchased from Quirk Ford of Augusta at a combined cost of $96,268, after accounting for four trade-ins. That price was cheaper than the bid submitted by Farmington Ford, as well as a second bid from Quirk, both of which would have provided the county with 2018 model Interceptors. Chief Deputy Stephen Lowell said that the 2017 models were still brand-new vehicles and would meet the FCSO's needs.

The county set aside $90,000 as part of its budget process, with the understanding that the FCSO would get three new vehicles and acquire a fourth if adequate funding could be secured. The extra $6,268 will likely come from a mileage reimbursement through the Operation Stonegarden grant, a federal program that supports law enforcement agencies near borders.

During the budget process, county commissioners and budget committee members had discussed using funds left over from the FCSO's budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year. However, auditor Ron Smith said that he wasn't certain that using those funds to make outright expenditures was the best option. Instead, Smith said, that money could be used to replenish contingency accounts, fund capital reserves or reduce taxes.