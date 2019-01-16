Commissioners approve parking lot changes

FARMINGTON - Commissioners approved the signing of a two-year lease for the Anson Street lot at Tuesday's meeting, as part of a plan to eventually prohibit all-night parking in the Church Street lot. Local residents will vote on the agreement at town meeting in March.

If ratified at town meeting, the lease agreement would open the roughly 40-space parking lot on Anson Street up for 24-hour use year-round, beginning on May 1, 2019. Currently, the lot is not available for all-night parking from Nov. 15 through April 15. In exchange for use of the lot, Farmington would take over maintenance, including plowing and sanding in the winter and sweeping, striping and filling potholes in the summer.

Along with the Anson Street change, the town intends to prohibit all-night parking in the 27-space Church Street lot. Currently, half of those spaces are available for all-night parking during the November-April time span. While the Anson Street lot typically only has a few cars in it, the Church Street lot is often at capacity.

The town has recently been grappling with the issue of parking, as the opening of Origin USA at the corner of Church and High has brought roughly 40 employees into the neighborhood. Origin owner, Pete Roberts, said at a previous meeting that he was also anticipating further expansion of his workforce this year.

The lease agreement includes language that will require the town to make provisions for days in which juries are being selected at the Franklin County Courthouse. On those days, approximately five times a year, the Anson Street lot is always fully occupied. The agreement requires the town to empty the lot for those occasions, to provide the up to 125 residents reporting for jury duty a place to park.

The Anson Street lot would also be closed on Sundays from 9 to 11 a.m. during the winter months in order to accommodate the clearing of snow. That is similar to the Church Street lot, which currently closes early Sunday afternoon for a similar purpose.

The lease agreement would run from May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2021. Both parties could agree to extend the agreement for another 20 years after that. The agreement does not include any payment from the town to the county.

After confirming that the agreement had provisions to allow the county to terminate the arrangement if the town did not meet its responsibilities, Commissioners Terry Brann of Wilton and Clyde Barker of Strong voted to approve it. Commissioner Charlie Webster was not present Tuesday.

In other business, commissioners asked to set up a meeting with Livermore Falls regarding costs associated with dispatching fire, police and ambulance services into the town, which lies in Androscoggin County. Brann brought up the issue, having previously asked the communications center for numbers relating to the number of calls related to Livermore Falls incidents.

In the past year, Franklin County dispatchers had sent units to roughly 750 calls, Communications Director CL Folsom reported. That represented 1.2 percent of the center's calls, Brann said, for an estimated value of $12,000.

Commissioners asked County Clerk Julie Magoon to contact the Livermore Falls Board of Selectmen and request a meeting.

Folsom said that the Franklin County Communications Center also dispatched for some Fayette calls, as that town is in NorthStar Ambulance's coverage area, but that the number was significantly less than those relating to Livermore Falls.