Commissioners approve replacement recording system for dispatch center

FARMINGTON - Commissioners unanimously approved the installation of a recording system and a rate of pay for the interim director of the Franklin County Regional Communications Center at Tuesday's meeting.

The recording system at the dispatch center is used to preserve 9-1-1 calls for future use; calls relating to a crime could become evidence in a criminal trial, for example. The system at the dispatch center is old and has developed issues, according to the county's technical services administrator, Jim Desjardins. The age of the system was brought to the attention of county officials in 2018. As a result, $18,000 was included in the 2019-20 budget for a replacement.

Desjardins sought three quotes to replace the system. He recommended that commissioners go forward with the low bidder: Acorn Recording Solutions at $16,533. That company has worked with the county before, Desjardins said, and also was working in dispatch centers across the state. The two higher bids were $28,000 and $38,000.

Commissioners unanimously approved moving forward with Acorn.

In related business, commissioners unanimously agreed to set a rate of pay for the interim director of the dispatch center. Amanda Simoneau, the deputy director of the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, was appointed interim director of the communications center on Oct. 3. Simoneau is filling in for CL Folsom, the county's communications director, who is currently on paid administrative leave.

The rate of pay was set at $750 per week, above and beyond Simoneau's usual salary.

Simoneau told commissioners that the vehicle - a former detective's vehicle used by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office - assigned to the center had a blown transmission and recommended that it be scrapped. Instead, she suggested going back to reimbursing dispatchers for mileage accrued while attending training events. Commissioners agreed, allowing for reimbursements for mileage.