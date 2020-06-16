Commissioners approve TIF funding for eight applicants

FARMINGTON - Commissioners listened to the details of nine applicants seeking money from the county's Tax Increment Fund on Tuesday morning. Of those nine, one application was tabled for further discussion and one was decreased before approval was given. An amount of $167,281 was distributed among the eight approved applicants

The Flagstaff Area Business Association requested $12,500 to continue their marketing strategies which will include a mapping project of the Eustis/Stratton area. The project will be a collaborative effort with the area Chamber office.

A photography book that highlights the importance of traditional hunting and fishing in the Rangeley region was approved unanimously by the commissioners. Photographer Ben Pearson made the request of $25,000 to put toward his $85,400 project. The book will include information provided by the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust who is contributing $6k.

An organization working on mapping and repairing trails was approved for $30,000; the High Peaks Alliance of Phillips will be working on all local trails, motorized and non-motorized to track, map and determine where maintenance is needed. The organization was approved for $15,000 from the Betterment Fund and is contributing $15,000 from their own budget.

The Arnold Trails Snowmobile Club applied for TIF money to replace a bridge on trail that crosses the West branch of the Dead River. The total cost for the project is $85,000 and the club was approved by commissioners for $37,500 of TIF money. The Oquossoc ATV Club also sought funding for bridge replacement and repair as well as trail work. The club was approved for $10,781 for their project.

A $16,000 TIF grant was awarded to a mountain bike club in Carrabassett Valley who is working toward connecting a trail in Wyman Township to their own network of trails in CV. The project will cost a total of $32,000 and will go directly toward the club for the project.

A local high school graduate applied for a scholarship from the TIF; the student is planning to train for line work at Kennebec Valley Community College and was recently featured on Channel 6 as an 'outstanding senior'. With the TIF funds, the student will have to prove good academic standing and will have to attempt to prioritize working in Franklin County upon graduation. He was awarded $5,500 for his first year of school.

The Greater Franklin Development Council applied for $50,000 from TIF to match $53,900 that the non-profit has raised on their own. Executive Director Charlie Woodworth said some of the money would be used to continue work with Saddleback Mountain who is anticipating opening next season and will ideally create 100 or more jobs. Another portion of the funds would go toward the broadband initiative which is needed now more than ever, Woodworth said. The proposal failed, however, commissioners moved to award $30,000 to GFDC. The motion was passed 2-1, with Commissioner Clyde Barker against the figure. Barker said he was in favor of the full $50,000.

Finally, an application from the town of Eustis for $320,000 would aid in the purchase of a new fire engine. The town is the closest to a wind power project in the area, and made the argument that they see a lot of activity recreationally. The department reported that they would use an additional $80,000 from their savings and hopefully $25,000 from the sale of an old truck. Commissioner Charlie Webster requested that they start by applying for a grant. The commissioners will meet with the department later this summer to discuss the request.