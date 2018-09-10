Commissioners approve TIF projects, discuss business ventures

FARMINGTON - County commissioners discussed the funding of several projects with Tax Increment Financing funds at Monday's meeting, including whether business entities should be able to take advantage of that funding.

Commissioners approved four of five projects recommended by the TIF Committee, a group of Unorganized Territory residents that meets with County Clerk Julie Magoon and Greater Franklin Development Council's Charlie Woodworth to score applications. The county maintains an account with funds captured from the TransCanada wind power project to support activities in the U.T., including economic development. After a committee scores a project application, the commissioners review it for final approval.

Commissioners unanimously approved providing $7,900 to the High Peaks Creative Alliance to install 20-plus painted barn quilt plaques on barns and historical museums on the Maine High Peaks Arts and Heritage Loop. A total of $8,000 was approved for Kingfield Fire and Rescue to outfit a side-by-side utility task vehicle; another $20,000 to pay for the actual UTV will come from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.

Also approved was $50,000 for the Madrid Historical Society in conjunction with the Madrid Gateway project. That partnership effort would acquire land and buildings at the site of the former Madrid Store on the Sandy River. Existing buildings would be torn down and a scenic turnout would be installed with interpretive panels and a kiosk to provide information about the history of Madrid. In addition to the tourism benefit, the project would seek to provide unobstructed line of sight for those crossing the single-lane bridge over the Sandy. Magoon noted that the organizers would likely be meeting with the commissioners about partnering to request additional funds through the Maine Department of Transportation Municipal Partnership Initiative.

Commissioners approved another $50,000 to support the Maine High Peaks Network, which is developing a regional branding effort that will include a centralized site linked to the various Chambers of Commerce and other entities.

Commssioners did not approve a request for funds by the Freeman Ridge Bike Park, a private entity that requested $12,000 to further develop its trail system in Freeman Township. The committee had recommended the approval of $8,000. Commissioners balked at using TIF funds to support a private business, saying that such businesses should instead utilize the county's revolving loan fund. Others at the meeting suggested that Kingfield was starting to look at supporting trail development for biking that could tie in with the Freeman Ridge park. The park currently charges $5 per day or $25 for a season's pass. Woodworth noted that that money helped defray expenses but did not represent a moneymaker for the owner. Instead, Woodworth said, the park was a "passion project designed to benefit the community."

Commissioner Charlie Webster of Farmington suggested that businesses perhaps could take advantage of both the revolving loan fund and the TIF grant money, perhaps at a 50/50 rate. Woodworth and Magoon said they would speak to the owner of Freeman Ridge Bike Park. Meanwhile, Magoon will set up a meeting between the commissioners and Skowhegan Savings, the bank that manages the revolving loan fund, to talk about how that fund should be managed.

The TIF Committee will continue to meet on additional projects that weren't recommended to the commissioners yet.