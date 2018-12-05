Commissioners approve UT budget at $1.16 million

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Commissioners approved a $1.16 million budget for fiscal year 2019-20 in the Unorganized Territory Tuesday, after a brief public hearing.

With no residents in attendance for the hearing, commissioners moved unanimously to approve the $1,166,418 budget. That figure comes in under the LD1 cap, according to County Clerk Julie Magoon, representing a $33,000 increase over the current fiscal year. Increases include a $22,000 increase in snow removal contracts that had reached the end of their 5-year spans, as well as an increase of $14,000 in Fire Protection. The county pays for the Salem Fire Department, while contributing to a number of town departments that provide coverage in the U.T.

The U.T. budget is paid for by taxpayers of the U.T. and is completely separate from the county budget process. Following commissioner approval, the budget will be reviewed by the state. U.T. budgets are on the state budget schedule and therefore run from July to June.

In other business, commissioners opted to table any decision on a funding request by the Greater Franklin Development Council for $40,000 out of the Tax Increment Financing account to fund operations in 2018. GFDC Executive Director Charlie Woodworth had approached six towns, with those Boards of Selectmen submitting letters of support for that request. The $40,000 would serve as a match for the economic development organization, with Woodworth telling commissioners that roughly $50,000 had been secured in a combination of grant funding, from two companies and from the towns of Farmington and Livermore Falls.

GFDC was historically funded at the $60,000 level - half out of the county budget and half out of the TIF. The organization received no funding through this year's budget process.

Commissioner Clyde Barker moved to grant the request, but that motion was not seconded. The commissioners then voted 2 to 1 to table the matter, with Barker opposed.

Commissioners also met with the next Judge of Probate, Margot Joly, in executive session to discuss the funding of that position. Commissioners approved a salary of $32,000 a year, with $16,000 to be paid to Joly over the six months remaining in the current fiscal year as of January.