Commissioners approve workstation purchase, dispatcher contract extension

FARMINGTON - County commissioners approved a 1-year extension to the dispatchers' contract at Tuesday's meeting, as well as approving the purchase of a new workstation at the Franklin County Regional Communications Center and repairs and rodent-proofing at the Mosher Hill communications tower.

The extension of the dispatchers' contract is retroactive, running from the conclusion of the previous contract on July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. The dispatchers, represented by Teamsters Local Union No. 340, have been working on that old contract since 2018. The extension, according to County Clerk Julie Magoon, includes the same language as the previous contract, save for the addition of a $1,000 stipend for represented employees.

Magoon said that a new, three-year contract beginning on July 1, 2019 would be presented to the commissioners at their next meeting for approval.

Commissioners also approved the purchase of a fourth workstation for the communications center. The Watson brand station will cost the county $14,500, including shipping and installation costs. As the center is now fully-staffed, acting Communications Director Amanda Simoneau told commissioners, the console's existing three stations are now typically in use: two for on-duty dispatchers and the third for either the supervisor or the utility position. The fourth station was necessary to allow for space for training, Simoneau said.

Funds for the station are in the 2019-20 budget. The fourth station was presented to the Budget Committee as part of the communications budget last year; $19,500 was budgeted at that point to purchase, ship and install the unit.

Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton suggested waiting for a permanent director of the center to be hired prior to purchasing the workstation. Commissioner Clyde Barker disagreed, saying that he wanted to back Simoneau's recommendation.

"We've got to train people," Barker said, "and we've got to have a place to train them."

Brann agreed and seconded the motion. The vote was two in favor and none opposed; Commissioner Charlie Webster of Farmington was not at the meeting.

Magoon noted that county staff were looking at the communication director job description and were proposing a change: instead of reporting to the commissioners, the director would report to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency director, a position currently occupied by Tim Hardy. Commissioners said they agreed with that change. Magoon said that county staff intended to meet with the Emergency Communications Advisory Committee, a group of local law enforcement, fire and other first responders, later this week and review the new job description at the next commissioners' meeting. After that, Magoon said the position could be advertised.

In other dispatcher-related action, the commissioners approved the promotion of dispatcher Levi Gould to the position of supervisor.

Commissioners also approved a repair at the site of the Mosher Hill communications tower, which was damaged after rodents gained access to the transceiver amplifier. Replacing the damaged equipment and making some upgrades to thwart the rodents would cost $5,973, Hardy said. Commissioners approved the expenditure, with half of the funding to come out of the county's Tax Increment Financing account and half out of contingency funds.

Furthermore, Hardy said, the county could hire a pest service company at the cost of $961 for the first year and $708 for the second. That company would work to remove rodents from the site and would also visit periodically to make small improvements relating to pest control.