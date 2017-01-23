Commissioners consider contract proposal for economic development service

FARMINGTON - One charitable agency's request for funding consideration during the upcoming budget cycle was denied by county commissioners at their recent meeting and another organization, traditionally funded through the county's program grant section for nonprofit organizations submitted a draft outlining economic development services for soliciting contract proposals.

Commissioners decided to pull economic development services out of the program grant section of the county budget and to list it as a line item for separate consideration. The Greater Franklin Development Council board of directors proposed the idea to move it as a contracted service and developed a request for bid proposals for the commissioners to consider.

The nonprofit council, established in 1998 was founded by local business people as a way to market Franklin County, initially received $60,000 each year from the county. Over the last couple of years, that total has been reduced by commissioners and the county advisory committee to $42,000. Half of the county's total contribution for economic development services is paid by tax increment financing raised by the Kibby Wind Power Project in northern Franklin County.

Alison Hagerstrom, executive director of the GFDC, noted the importance of the county's "support of job growth (and that) collaboration is key to economic development."

For Franklin County not to have economic development services, she said, "would be devastating." Businesses recently have contacted her with an interest in relocating to the county.

"If there wasn't an organization, who would he call," Hagerstom asked. The organization work includes providing interested business owners information on available site locations, workforce demographics and other data, and routinely holds business networking seminars.

Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington noted the original intent of the council was to have it funded through the private sector and not be reliant on the county.

Hagerstrom said that was the goal, but "it didn't happen." The county doesn't have the large company support once thought to be relied on for support of economic development services. Much of the work to bring a business here takes three to five years to develop, she said.

"Is it appropriate to take taxpayer money to support these agencies given the mill closing," Webster said.

"Economic development is one way to make this county strong and vibrant," Hagerstrom said, especially since the Jay mill's future is in doubt.

The council's board intents to submit a contract proposal to continue providing the county's economic development services.

In other county program grant matters, commissioners had earlier requested that organizations which have previously received funding through the program grants section of the county budget be notified that funding might be reduced or cut entirely over the next couple years.

Commissioners Webster and Terry Brann of Wilton, a former member of the county budget committee, have previously backed reducing or eliminating the funding of many nonprofit organizations that are supported by the county.

At their recent meeting Webster and Brann voted to not consider a request for program grant consideration by the homeless shelter in Farmington. Both commissioners noted the county's past policy not to accept any new requests for funding by the county. Commissioner Clyde Barker was absent from the meeting.