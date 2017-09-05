Commissioners consider courthouse repair, bill contractor for sand

FARMINGTON - County commissioners opened bids to repair the Franklin County Courthouse bell tower Tuesday, agreeing to approach a company about having the work completed next year.

The bell tower on the courthouse, which was originally constructed in 1885 and is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, is deteriorating, according to Nick Palmer, the county's facility manager. The clock's dome needs repair, several boards are rotting and the weather vane needs new paint and bearings.

Additionally, one of the four gables is in very bad shape, Palmer said. The other three need work as well.

The county submitted a request for proposals to complete the work on the bell tower, while also requesting secondary bids to repair the gables. Three bids were received, ranging from $42,990 to $135,000 to complete both the tower and the gables.

The county set aside $20,700 to repair the bell tower as part of its budget process. Additionally, the county maintains a $45,000 courthouse reserve account. Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong expressed concerns with using that reserve account, suggesting it should be saved as a hedge against the building's boiler failing.

Instead, commissioners voted to table the issue. They instructed Palmer to approach the low bidder, MMR of Boothbay, with a proposal to accomplish the work in June/July 2018. That would allow the county to pay off some of the cost in the next fiscal year.

MMR is a profession steeplejack company, Palmer said, that had undertaken similar restorations across the state. Their total bid was $26,955 to repair the bell tower and $16,035 to fix the gables. Palmer will also ask about whether the MMR bid price includes the cost of golf leaf paint for the vane and clock dial numbers.

Commissioners also approved sending a project to strengthen the Mosher Hill tower's supports out to bid Tuesday. That project would replace the guy wires with thicker ones that meet state codes, as well as reinforcing the legs.

This project was considered in the previous fiscal year, with Emergency Communications Director Stanley Wheeler acquiring three quotes. The lowest of those, Northern Pride Communications of Topsham, had previously cited a price of $16,597, but that price was now $19,559, according to Wheeler. He noted that it would take approximately eight weeks to order steel for the project, potentially pushing it into December.

The project would be paid for with $11,000 carried forward out of unexpended monies from last year's communications budget, as well as money out of the Franklin County Tax Increment Financing District.

In other, TIF-related news, the commissioners have scheduled a public hearing on the county's TIF amendment for Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the courthouse. The county had previously submitted a TIF amendment to the state, but has since withdrawn that in favor of a new amendment that addresses some of the state's concerns and incorporates the newest updates to TIF legislation.

Commissioners also discussed their decision to bill a snow removal contractor for utilizing the county's gravel pit. Alan Brisard, who is contracted by the county to plow Madrid roads, had been retrieving sand from the Madrid pit. While not cited in his previous contract, Brisard had signed a side agreement which required that he pay the county to use the sand. The last time the county received a payment for the sand was 2009.

Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton noticed the discrepancy as he reviewed the contract earlier this year. Commissioners voted at their last meeting to charge Brisard for the previous five years, averaging 750 cubic yards of sand per year at the cost of $2 per yard, equating to $7,500.

Brisard opted not to renew his contract this year and instead rebid when the county put out a request for proposals. His new contract is for $74,871 annually, with Brisard to provide salt and the county to provide sand at no cost.