Commissioners move forward with winter maintenance discontinuance on some U.T. roads

FARMINGTON - Commissioners voted to move ahead with the process to discontinue a number of Unorganized Territory roads Tuesday, focusing exclusively on winter maintenance.

Following the annual tour of U.T. roads with County Road Agent Jerry Haines, the commissioners identified a number of roads as possible targets for county maintenance discontinuance, given their relatively short lengths and low occupancy. The roads in question include the Huntington Road, Schoolhouse Road and the Dodge Road in Madrid Township and the Curtis Road in Freeman Township.

Most of the roads appeared to provide access for only one full-time residence, and all of them are relatively short and dead-ended. Commissioners previously suggested the roads were more akin to private driveways and the county shouldn't be paying to maintain them in the summer and plow them in the winter.

However, County Clerk Julie Magoon researched the process of discontinuing public roads with the county's attorney and determined it was a lengthy and expensive prospect. The county would first need to research the road and determine whether or not it was being legally maintained, then identify landowners and residences, then schedule a public hearing. An appraiser would need to be employed to determine what damages, if any, would be due the landowners due to the discontinuance.

Discontinuing winter maintenance, on the other hand, was a relatively straightforward and inexpensive process, Magoon said. Additionally, Haines noted that snowplowing represents the far greater maintenance expense, as summer maintenance on dirt roads generally consists of grading.

Another road may also be considered for discontinuance of winter maintenance. The county has determined that it does not have approval to utilize the end of the Buzzell Road in Madrid for a snowplow turnaround, as the landowner did not return the proper paperwork. The county's options, therefore, are effectively to either create a turnaround or discontinue the road.

Commissioners moved unanimously to move ahead with the process to discontinue the roads for winter maintenance. That process consists of at least one public hearing, which has not been scheduled.

In other road-related business, commissioners awarded a bid to Bruce A. Manzer Inc. to pave sections of the Tory Hill Road and the West Freeman Road at the cost of $219,940. Manzer was the only contractor to bid on the project. The funds will come out of the U.T. budget.

In other business, commissioners moved to hold a public hearing to allow the sale of liquor in the U.T. This issue arose after the county was contacted by the state liquor inspector as that agency was overseeing the transfer of ownership of the Salem General Store. Franklin County had apparently never approved the local liquor option in the U.T., a step necessary to issue liquor licenses sell alcohol.

Commissioners moved to hold a public hearing at the next available meeting date, probably in July, to approve the local option. In the meantime, Magoon said, the state would be issuing temporary licenses to address the issue.