Commissioners nix economic development contract proposal

FARMINGTON - County commissioners declined to solicit contract proposals for the county's economic development activity at Tuesday's meeting, opting to take up the issue during this year's budget process.

The Greater Franklin Development Council board of directors had proposed the idea to help develop a request for bid proposals for the commissioners to consider.

The nonprofit council, established in 1998 was founded by local business people as a way to market Franklin County in the wake of Bass Shoe closing down. GFDC initially received $60,000 each year from the county, replacing a preexisting, in-house economic development position. Over the last couple of years, that total has been reduced by commissioners and the county advisory committee to $42,000. Half of the county's total contribution for economic development services is paid by tax increment financing raised by the Kibby Wind Power Project in northern Franklin County.

GFDC is controlled by a board of directors and operated by Executive Director Alison Hagerstrom. She had previously stated that she intended to retire this summer.

An RFP would allow GFDC and other organizations to submit their proposals to manage economic development in the county. The program could then be funded through the budget as a contracted agency.

At Tuesday's meeting, Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington said that he did not intend to fund GFDC or an alternate organization. While he noted he had never had received a single complaint about Hagerstrom, he said that GFDC was "the one function of county government I get the most complaints about."

"I'm not willing to spend taxpayer money on this," Webster said, adding that he couldn't see the "bang for a buck."

Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton said that he had heard from business owners that GFDC should be doing more for existing businesses. He noted that GFDC's initial plan had been to be fully funded by business contributions within five years of its creation, a concept that Brann said hadn't worked.

Farmington Town Manager Richard Davis pushed back against that argument, saying that "[Hagerstrom] doesn't get the credit she deserves." He cited NotifyMD, a medical practice call center in Farmington, and the Poland Spring bottling plant in Kingfield as examples of GFDC working to help bring businesses to the region.

Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong agreed, saying he had learned from his time working with GFDC. "I feel we need to keep it going," he said. "A lot of people can't see it move, but I can."

After some discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to table the development of any sort of RFP. Commissioners had previously indicated a willingness to explore the idea of taking GFDC out of Programs & Grants, which is chiefly made up of charity organizations, and putting them elsewhere in the budget, such as the commissioner line. The Budget Committee would still have the power to set that line item as part of the process.

Webster suggested he would not support funding GFDC at any amount, while Barker said he wanted to see the organization funded at the previous amount of $60,000. Brann suggested the figure of $42,000, but the actual number will be set through the budget process itself.