Commissioners opt not to accept requests from unfunded agencies

FARMINGTON - County commissioners have indicated that the county will not be accepting funding requests from outside agencies that did not receive funding last year.

Two of the three commissioners indicated that was their preference in response to a letter from Farmington Selectman Stephan Bunker. The selectman, who supports funding outside organizations through the county's Program & Grants cost center, said he wanted to confirm the organizations' standing prior to the start of the budget process. The county budget process concludes in June, which is after many towns hold their annual meetings. Last year, Bunker noted, some agencies learned too late they would not receive funding at the county level.

Impacted agencies would include Franklin County Adult Education, Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services and Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, all of which received no funding last year and would not be eligible for funding this year. Greater Franklin Development Council also received no funding through Programs & Grants; that economic development agency does work with the county in other capacities, such as through the Tax Increment Financing committee.

Programs eligible for consideration for funding, listed at last year's final amounts, include Children's Task Force at $5,000, Western Maine Transportation at $7,500, Western Maine Community Action at $20,000, SeniorsPlus at $10,000 and Soil & Water at $20,000. Those amounts were reduced last year by varying amounts; Programs & Grants were reduced $147,800 last year from the requested total.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension also receives $50,000 through a separate budget entry; those expenditures are required by law.

Commissioner Chair Charlie Webster of Farmington cited the recent valuation losses at the Verso mill in Jay last year, and the valuation losses this year, as part of his motivation in making and maintaining the reductions.

"If we cut them out last year, we aren't going to fund them this year," Webster said, adding he was unwilling to fund outside agencies at the county level with property taxes.

Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong disagreed, saying he "strongly support[ed]" some of the programs. "District 3 needs [Western Maine] Community Action," Barker said, saying the organization helped insulate residents' homes in his district. "I feel we ought to fund that one at least what we funded before."

Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton agreed with Webster, noting that Jay had already decided to only move forward by supporting local charities and organizations.

County Clerk Julie Magoon suggested that a letter be drafted to the impacted organizations, indicating the commissioner's position. Bunker agreed, saying that would provide those groups with clarity in advance of the March town meetings. It did not, Bunker said, provide the same assistance for organizations at risk of further reduction, leaving them in "limbo" between the town meeting and county budget cycle.

In other business, commissioners approved hiring two part-time employees at the Franklin County Detention Center, replacing one employee that moved to full-time and another that left the county's employ. Commissioners approved Basil Mosher of Chesterville and Tyler Gervais of Wilton as part-time employees; they will attend Maine Criminal Justice Academy corrections officer training soon.