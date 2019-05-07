Commissioners order purchase of new tower, data terminals

FARMINGTON - County Commissioners approved the ordering of a communications tower to support emergency communications in northern Franklin County at Tuesday's meeting, as well as a loan for an Unorganized Territory business and replacement data terminals for Franklin County Sheriff's Office cruisers.

The county has been pursuing the construction of a tower in Kibby Township as far back as 2012; at that point, a federal grant was expected to cover the cost. The grant option was abandoned after negotiations between the various federal and local parties overran the grant's time frame. Since then, the county has entered into a lease agreement with the land-holding company Weyerhaeuser on the Kibby Range, providing space for the new tower.

The tower would be dedicated for first responder communications in northern parts of the county that currently have poor or no service.

According to Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Hardy, planners are now focusing on the county's previously-approved permits to make certain they haven't expired. Assuming that is the case, Hardy advised the county order the tower now, allowing for a six- to eight-week period to ship it to the site. The county would have a narrow construction window this year to complete the project before weather became a factor, Hardy said.

The exact cost of the tower is not known at this time. The previous tower considered for the site was rated up to 60 mile per hour winds and up to an inch of ice; Hardy said that he and other planners feared that would be insufficient, particularly given the February collapse of a tower on Sugarloaf Mountain. It is anticipated that the county's Tax Increment Financing district funds would cover the cost.

In other tower-related business, Hardy said that a group of ham radio operators were interested in providing up to $8,000 to improve the supports for one of two towers on Mosher Hill. The shorter of the two towers has ham radio equipment on it, Hardy said, and officials have learned that it requires new concrete anchor pads and guy-wires to improve stability. Commissioners moved to accept the donations to pour new anchor pads and install new guy-wires for the tower, which Hardy estimated was 45 to 50 years old.

Commissioners also approved the purchase of 10 reconditioned mobile data terminals for the FCSO cruisers. Those terminals will replace the existing units which are roughly 12 years old. Sheriff Scott Nichols and Jim Desjardins, director of technical services, said that those systems were so old that they weren't compatible with the up-to-date programs and operating system. The data terminals allow FCSO personnel to access information remotely, Nichols said, as well as communicate with dispatchers without broadcasting the information on the radio.

The reconditioned mobile data terminals are roughly a third the cost of a new one, according to Desjardins. Nichols said that he intends to purchase five this year at $8,001 and five more after July 1, when the new fiscal year begins. The funds for the data terminals will come out of the sheriff's office's Equipment and Services budget line.

Commissioners approved a $90,000 loan to Tea Pond Lodge & Cabins through the TIF Revolving Loan fund. Tea Pond Lodge intends to build an open air pavilion for weddings, concerts and other community events. The pavilion would end the practice of clearing out the restaurant during big events, and enable the hiring of servers, potentially another cook and an events planner. Commissioners previously approved a $50,000 grant to the business through the TIF program for the business.

County Clerk Julie Magoon said that several other letters of interest for TIF funding had been received and the ensuing applications would be scored by the TIF Committee. Commissioners agreed not to accept an application from the Salem Fire Department for improvements to the station. State law requires that TIF funding for fire department improvements be tied directly to the project producing the funding; Magoon and others noted that the Kibby wind power project hadn't required a public safety response from the Salem department.

Instead, Magoon suggested that any station improvements be considered when the Unorganized Territory budget was set next year. Commissioners affirmed the decision not to accept a TIF application from the Salem department and invited Salem Fire Department officials to meet at a later date.