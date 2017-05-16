Commissioners ponder discontinuing roads

FARMINGTON - County commissioners discussed the results of their recent tour of Unorganized Territory roads Tuesday, including the possibility of discontinuing four roads for summer and winter maintenance.

The commissioners' tour of U.T. roads with County Road Agent Jerry Haines is an annual spring event, allowing the board to review some of the issues facing U.T. bridges and roads. This year, commissioners identified four roads as possible targets for county maintenance discontinuance, given their relatively short lengths and low occupancy.

The four roads in question are the Huntington Road, Schoolhouse Road and the Dodge Road in Madrid Township and the Curtis Road in Freeman Township.

There is also a fifth road being considered by commissioners. That road is in Washington Township, consisting of a dozen feet of roadway and a bridge which connects to a private drive. That road's name wasn't known Tuesday morning.

Most of the roads appeared to provide access for only one full-time residence, Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington noted, and all of them were relatively short and dead-ended. Webster suggested the roads were more akin to private driveways and the county shouldn't be paying to maintain them in the summer and plow them in the winter.

Discontinuing the roads would require a public hearing. County Clerk Julie Magoon said she would research the procedure and get back to the commissioners. The county would need to make a decision in regards to winter maintenance before fall.

The commissioners also reviewed the county's garage in Madrid Township near the sand pit. The county acquired the building in 2000, when the town of Madrid disincorporated. It had significant roof issues as well as possible rot in the walls, commissioner said. Haines is seeking an estimate to fix the structure, after which point it is likely the commissioners will put the work out to bid.

Three bridges in the U.T. need work as well, Haines said, citing locations in East Madrid, Washington and Salem Townships. The wooden bridges need new tops and Haines is recommending replacing the wood with concrete.

Commissioners are also looking into illegal dumping sites and junkyards off a number of U.T. roads. In some cases, Magoon said, the sites were in violation of the law and were an issue for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Others were an issue for the Land Use Planning Commission, the state planning office for the U.T.

In other, road-related business, the commissioners tabled any action in regards to the New Vineyard Lowell Road. Resident Cecile Lowell had filed a petition with the county regarding the Lowell Road, which she said had not been properly maintained this last winter.

The issue, Selectman Jeff Allen said, was that the town's right-of-way was believed to only extend to a preexisting garage belonging to a third party. As a result, the town did not have enough space to legally create a turnaround, forcing the town's contracted plow to back up into Route 27, which was a safety issue.

"We can't safely plow the road," Allen said. He suggested the board could take the issue to New Vineyard residents at a town meeting, ending winter maintenance and potentially continuing summer maintenance.

Commissioners agreed with that approach, indicating the issue should be solved by New Vineyard town residents. They voted to table any action by the county.