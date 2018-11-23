Commissioners recognize Spirit of America recipients

FARMINGTON - County commissioners recognized six recipients of the Spirit of America award at Tuesday's meeting, acknowledging good deeds within their respective communities.

The Spirit of America Foundation Tribute is administered by a public charity established in Augusta to honor volunteerism. The first recipient of the Spirit of America award was Augusta Mayor William Burney in 1991; since then, the awards have been presented at more than 500 ceremonies statewide.

Residents of Franklin County towns nominated their fellow citizens for good deeds. The award certificates were presented by commissioners Tuesday morning.

Awards were presented to the following people:

Richard Woods was recognized for his assistance to the Historical Society in New Vineyard, as well as his work on the town's Library Board, helping the New Vineyard Town Office with its computer needs and his current involvement in making the Smith Community Hall handicap accessible.

Ardine "Tiny" Collins was recognized as being a former Rangeley selectman, a member of the Odd Fellows, the founder of the Rangeley Ski Club and local Little League. He is also a descendant of the original settlers of Rangeley.

Diane Christen was recognized for assisting the Kingfield Days celebration, the town's snowmobile club, quilters, the fireman's auxiliary and many other causes.

Isabelle Foss was recognized for service as a foster parent, a volunteer with the Franklin Memorial Hospital and her work with the Literacy Volunteers, Care and Share Food Closet, the Temple Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Gold Leaf Institute at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Stephen Vining was recognized for his service as the Weld Fire Chief, Civil Emergency Preparedness Director and chief of the town's Finance Committee. He also set up the local E-911 Address System.

George Barker was recognized for his many years of service as a selectman and for his work with the Franklin County Agriculture Society.

Commissioners handed out certificates to recipients that attended the meeting and congratulated each one for their volunteerism.