Commissioners rescind order for sheriff to reimburse county

FARMINGTON - The County Commissioners began the new year by swearing in three elected officials and choosing the board's chair at Tuesday's meeting.

Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton, Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington and Register of Probate Joyce Morton were sworn in by Paul Mills at the beginning of the meeting. All three were reelected on Nov. 8, with Morton and Webster running unopposed for their seats and Brann defeating incumbent Commissioner Gary McGrane of Jay for the District 1 seat.

Webster was then elected as the board chair, taking over for Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong. The commissioners traditionally rotate the duties of chair between the three board members.

Commissioners moved to rescind a previous motion to require Sheriff Scott Nichols to repay the $170.37 spent on a flyer mailed to unorganized territory residents in advance of a public hearing on the budget. Nichols said Tuesday that he was attempting to draw attention to the hearing, specifically in regards to whether or not residents supported a proposal to add an additional deputy position, funded by and devoted to the U.T. In the past, Nichols noted, he had relied on digital and print newspapers or WKTJ to make public announcements, however, he was concerned in this case that some U.T. residents might not be receiving local newspapers and out of the broadcast range of WKTJ.

The mailing asked residents to either attend the meeting or communicate their opinions, Nichols said. "I wasn't campaigning for the position," he said Tuesday.

At last month's meeting, commissioners voted to have Nichols reimburse the cost of the mailing as well as the purchase of shoes for the jail kitchen staff, a separate item. On Tuesday, commissioners Brann and Webster voted to rescind the motion in regards to the mailing. Webster said that commissioners should be asked prior to mailings being sent out, adding that he didn't feel it was something public money should be spent on.

The shoes were not reimbursed. Nichols instead returned them to the company for a refund. He said his only intention was to prevent a slip-and-fall accident in the kitchen, and that Jail Administrator Maj. Doug Blauvelt had come to him with the request.

In other business, commissioners requested that a letter be sent to organizations which have previously received funding through the Program Grants section of the county budget. The letter would indicate that funding might be reduced or cut entirely over the next couple years. It would be sent in an effort to alert those organizations prior to the budget process.

Both Webster and Brann, a former member of the budget committee, have supported reducing or eliminating the funding of many nonprofit organizations that are supported by the county.

Both commissioners also indicated a preference that commissioners not receive reimbursement for mileage, as has been the practice in the past. They held off taking formal action on the issue, choosing instead to wait for a future meeting so Barker could also discuss the issue.