Commissioners review loan policy, approve funding for business

FARMINGTON - Commissioners reviewed a policy for the county's revolving loan fund and approved $50,000 in grant funding for a business adding a new structure in the Unorganized Territory.

The discussions related to the use of tax increment finance funds collected from the Kibby wind power project. That money can be used by the commissioners to fund economic development and other improvements. A little more than $4.5 million is in the county's TIF account at present.

In recent weeks, the commissioners and the TIF Advisory Committee - an advisory board made up of U.T. residents - have been discussing the support of businesses, rather than nonprofits. Such support is allowable under the TIF guidelines, although county support has mostly been constrained to nonprofits for trail development, tourism-related advertising and other activities.

Commissioners have expressed interest in getting more use out of the TIF-funded revolving loan fund, potentially tying the use of those loans to grant funding for businesses that create jobs in the U.T.

On Tuesday, commissioners reviewed a list of suggested guidelines for the loan fund prepared by Charlie Woodworth, executive director of Greater Franklin Development Council. Woodworth created the guidelines after looking at similar loan programs. The goals of the loan fund would be to support job growth and business expansion in the U.T.

Commissioners favored setting the interest rate for the loan at prime rate or less, with a 10-year lifespan and a typical limit of $100,000. They left leeway for the commissioners to offer larger loans or loans at a reduced rate, depending on how many jobs the business' investment would create. Skowhegan Savings Bank would help oversee the application process, including advising the commissioners on specific terms.

Commissioners agreed to have Skowhegan Savings review the guidelines prior to adopting them. The issue will be on the agenda for the Nov. 6 meeting.

The loan guideline review was partially triggered by a request by Tea Pond Lodge & Cabins to use TIF funding to install an open air pavilion. That would provide a venue for weddings, concerts and other community events, owner Sandra Lamontagne told commissioners. The pavilion would end the practice of clearing out the restaurant during big events, and enable the hiring of servers, potentially another cook and an events planner.

The TIF Committee recommended that the commissioners support the Tea Pond Lodge request with $50,000 in grant funding and $70,000 through the loan program. In the past, the committee has mostly scored applications from nonprofits, rather than businesses, although commissioners agreed that the committee should offer advice regarding business requests.

The guidelines provided to the commissioners suggested at least a one-to-one match for any grant funding for a business, up to $50,000 in most cases. The non-grant component of the match could be provided by the revolving loan fund or some alternate form of funding generated by the business.

Commissioners had discussed linking the grant to a percentage of the loan to spur greater use of the revolving loan fund. Lamontagne suggested that while it made no difference for the Tea Pond Lodge request, tying too many strings to the TIF funds could make it more difficult for other businesses seeking grant funding.

After some discussion, all three commissioners voted to support the $50,000 grant request for Tea Pond Lodge.

In other, related business, commissioners approved transferring funds within the TIF account. The TIF funds are divided into categories for different purposes; while little funding is expended from some categories, others see routine use. Commissioners approved transferring $100,000 into tourism, branding and marketing assistance and $150,000 into U.T. trail development.

Commissioners suggested that they would look at setting new, more accurate numbers for the TIF categories based off the last few years. That could represent a de facto budget, Commissioner Charlie Webster said.