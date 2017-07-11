Commissioners schedule public hearing for discontinuing road winter maintenance

FARMINGTON - The county will hold a public hearing on potentially discontinuing winter maintenance for six roads in the Unorganized Territory on Aug. 1, commissioners decided Tuesday. They also discussed the future of the county's gravel pit in Madrid.

Commissioners began discussing the possibility of discontinuing roads for winter maintenance after touring the U.T. roads with County Road Agent Jerry Haines this spring. The roads in question are all relatively short, dead-end dirt roads, allowing access for a single residence.

Four of the six roads are in Madrid, including the Huntington Road, the Schoolhouse Road and the Buzzell Road, all off of the Reeds Mills Road, as well as the Dodge Road off the Rangeley Road. Other roads under consideration include the Curtis Road, which intersects with the Foster Hill Road in Freeman Township, and Marcy's Lane off the Weld Road in Washington Township. In total, the roads represent a seventh of a mile in length.

Commissioners had considered continuing to maintain the Buzzell Road, but needed to acquire an easement to create a plow truck turnaround. The landowner had indicated that they were not in favor of granting that easement, County Clerk Julie Magoon said Tuesday.

Commissioners had also been considering whether to discontinue the roads for summer maintenance in addition to snowplowing, but consultations with the county's attorney had indicated that the process to discontinue a road for summer maintenance was significantly more expensive and time consuming. An assessing agent would need to be employed and damages would need to be paid to landowners; discontinuing for winter maintenance simply requires a public hearing and a commissioner vote.

Commissioners approved holding a public hearing on the issue at 10 a.m. at the Superior Courthouse on Aug. 1.

In other business relating to county roads, commissioners further discussed the gravel pit and salt shed in Madrid. Franklin County acquired the property after Madrid disincorporated in 2000, utilizing it for road work in the Madrid area. At the last meeting, commissioners discussed the possibility of selling the pit, after learning that the salt shed required a new roof and other repairs. Additionally, the county has learned that it would be required to charge a sales tax on material sold to contractors plowing county roads.

Haines advocated against selling the pit, saying that the county also used it to store brush cleared from the sides of roads, as well as hauling out gravel for road work. The shed was also important, Haines said, as it was used to store the county's supply of salt, calcium chloride and hay. While the repair of the shed could cost as much as $10,000, Haines said that he anticipated that much money's-worth of of supplies would be stored there throughout the year.

Also at Tuesday's meeting was Melvin Webber, a former Madrid selectman, and Jeff Wing, a Madrid resident whose land abuts the pit. They also recommended the county retain ownership of the pit so the Madrid area would have access to sand and gravel. Wing also said that much of the activity in the pit fell within property line setbacks that he could enforce if it was sold.

"I think the gravel pit is an asset," Wing said.

Commissioners agreed, deciding against further consideration about selling the pit. Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington and Magoon both suggested that including use of county sand in future plowing bids would circumvent the sales tax issue.

Commissioners voted to go out to bid on the salt shed repair; an estimate previously acquired by Commissioner Clyde Barker came in at approximately $8,000.

Haines also told commissioners that three bridges would need decking work in the near future: one in Washington Township, one in East Madrid and one in Salem. He suggested going with cement decking rather than wood, as it would last significantly longer. Commissioners approved having Haines contact the decking company and have the bridges measured for an estimate.