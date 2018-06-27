Commissioners seek more information from NorthStar

FARMINGTON - County commissioners will be looking into the possibility of charging a fee to NorthStar Ambulance for the use of dispatch services in the county, after requesting more information from Director of Services Mike Senecal.

Senecal and Operations Manager Lee Ireland attended the Tuesday morning meeting to discuss the issue with commissioners.

"We are not a private or for-profit business," Senecal said. "We are a department of the hospital, which automatically makes us a non-profit."

NorthStar was established in the county in 1995 after seeing a decline in reimbursement rates. Before the merger, there were a number of different budgets and contracts for ambulance services throughout the county. NorthStar brought all of those services together into one entity, with one contract and one budget.

Senecal said they bill everybody that they serve, whether its private insurance or out-of-pocket. The service is subsidized by the state along with a portion that is paid for by towns in Franklin County. A small portion of their calls come from the Livermore Falls area, and they do service those calls Senecal said.

"I don't think we should be worried about how much someone is making. We should be looking at the time they put in for training for the job. We are getting the absolute best service we could be getting," Commissioner Clyde Barker said.

Commissioner Charlie Webster requested that Senecal come back with more information regarding the number of calls from Livermore Falls.

"We want to make sure we're not giving them something for nothing," he said.

In other news, State Sen. Tom Saviello (R - Wilton) was granted unanimous permission by the commissioners to represent the county at a meeting with Central Maine Power. Commissioner Terry Brann will be present at the meeting along with Saviello and CMP vice president of business development Thorn Dickinson. The meeting, regarding the proposed transmission line project, will proceed an informational meeting open to the public on July 16.

Saviello has shared his opinion on the project with several selectboards throughout the county, gaining support from most, including the support of the commissioners. His biggest argument, among several, is that similar projects in New Hampshire and Vermont brought in significant economic development offers for the involved towns, but CMP has made hardly any offers to Franklin County. He told commissioners that he plans on making a suggestion of three options of local economic improvement: assistance with the broadband initiative, a proposal for better cell phone coverage or an investment in local economic development efforts such as marketing.

The meeting on July 16 will be held on the Mt. Blue Campus with a tentative start time of 6 p.m. Saviello said he hopes to gain more insight into the project, in one presentation for all attendees of the event. More information to follow.