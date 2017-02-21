Commissioners sign mental health contract, schedule hearing for New Vineyard road

FARMINGTON - Commissioners signed a three-year contract with Evergreen Behavioral Services to provide mental health services at the Franklin County Detention Center at Tuesday's meeting, then scheduled a site visit for Lowell Road in New Vineyard.

Evergreen provides mental health and substance abuse services at FCDC, having done so since the facility reopened as a full-time jail in 2015. Evergreen conducts the intake evaluations, runs day-to-day programs for inmates and is on call for emergencies, with jail administrators previously saying they were "very pleased" with the service.

Evergreen had been operating on a one-year contract, running from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017, billing the $89,000 annual cost monthly. The contract signed by commissioners Tuesday includes no cost increases for the next three years.

In other business, commissioners scheduled a site visit and, if necessary, a hearing on the Lowell Road in New Vineyard. Commissioners took up a failure to maintain petition submitted by Cecile Lowell, a resident of the road, on Feb. 7. Lowell has told commissioners that the road was not being plowed in a manner that allowed for easy access. In attempting to avoid a trailer and associated material located and/or parked near Lowell Road by a neighbor, the plow was swerving to the side, Lowell said, and not leaving adequate space between the ditch and snow bank.

At the Feb. 7 meeting, commissioners decided to contact New Vineyard selectmen and discuss the situation. County Clerk Julie Magoon said she had spoken with Board Chair Fay Adams and at least one of the commissioners visited the road over the past couple weeks.

Lowell said that the issues she had complained about previously had persisted through last week's series of snow storms. She said that she had a contract with the town regarding proper maintenance of Lowell Road, a document that stemmed back from a similar discussion that occurred in 2004.

The commissioners scheduled a site visit to Lowell Road on March 6 at 2 p.m., with New Vineyard's Board of Selectmen to be informed by Magoon. Additionally, the commissioners scheduled a hearing on the issue at 9:30 a.m. on March 7 in Farmington.