Commissioners talk insurance, approve tower reinforcement

FARMINGTON - Commissioners met with representatives of the Maine County Commissioners Association to discuss the county's risk pool today, having previously issued a request for proposals to provide the county with property and casualty insurance.

The MCCA risk pool started in 1989, with Franklin County joining two years later. The pool, which is not technically considered insurance under Maine law, collects funds and provides coverage to its members by insuring against major incidents and covering the cost of lawsuits filed against jails, sheriff's offices and other elements of county government. Franklin County budgeted $45,000 for the risk pool for this fiscal year.

Commissioners issued a request for proposals for insurance in an effort to find a lower-cost option.

Malcolm Ulmer, the manager of the risk pool, said that pool formed originally due to some member counties being otherwise unable to acquire insurance. He said that the pool allowed its members to maintain immunity under the Maine Tort Claims Act, when applicable, and keep the price stable. In the past 10 years, he said, the pool's costs have decreased even though the size of county budgets, the valuation of county property and the number of motor vehicles all increased.

Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington questioned whether being a member of a relatively small pool added additional risk that Franklin County would end up paying for another county's mistake, potentially through a special assessment. Ulmer said that the risk pool had never had to have an assessment associated with a single incident. He noted that Franklin County itself had benefited from other county's contributions to the risk pool in the past, and that he believed there were approximately three currently pending cases involving Franklin County.

Were Franklin County to pull out of the risk pool, Ulmer said, there would be an assessment associated with the number of open years with potential costs - approximately nine or 10 years - as determined by the risk pool's arrangement with the county. As those years were closed without major expense, the assessed funds would be returned to the county.

Webster said he was also concerned that the county hadn't been able to acquire a copy of its policy, and instead had been invited to view the document with MCCA.

The county is currently advertising a request for proposals for property and casualty insurance. Proposals will be accepted until Oct. 6, with the precise RFP available through the county's administrative office.

Ulmer also presented county officials with a check for $2,500 for winning the 2016 Safe Driving Award. The county had logged no accidents despite driving 268,000 miles, Ulmer said. The county has received this award six times in the past, returning more than $12,000 in safety awards.

Commissioners also accepted a $20,959 bid to reinforce the Mosher Hill emergency communications tower from Northern Pride Communications out of Topsham. The only other bidder, All State Tower out of Henderson, Kentucky, proposed to reinforce the tower legs and string new guy wires for $50,277. The work is expected to take five days.

The funding for the reinforcement will come from a mix of $11,000 carried forward out of last fiscal year's communications budget and Tax Increment Financing funding.